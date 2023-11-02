Scoot aiming to 'scale up fast': CEO

Scoot CEO Leslie Thng, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "In Singapore we don't have the luxury of a domestic market, which is why it's important for us to scale up, and scale up fast". Mr Thng added: "It is important for an LCC to look at how we can improve the productivity of aircraft utilisation and to maximise it. To try and get back to pre-COVID capacity as fast as possible is important".