9-Mar-2020 10:14 PM

Schiphol Group publishes SWOT on Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Royal Schiphol Group outlined (09-Mar-2020) the following strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWTO) details for Amsterdam Schiphol Airport:

  • Strengths:
    • Network of destinations;
    • Hub position of Schiphol in Europe;
    • Sustainability at the airport location;
    • Price to quality ratio;
    • Economic strength of the Randstad region;
    • Attractiveness of the Netherlands as a destination;
    • AirportCity and growing real estate portfolio;
  • Weaknesses:
    • Relatively small catchment area;
    • Capacity shortages, including terminal, stands and railway station;
    • Dependency on key airline customers;
    • No direct metro connection with Amsterdam;
    • Limits on aircraft movements;
  • Opportunities:
    • Single European Sky and Dutch airspace redesign;
    • Digitalisation, automation and big data;
    • International activities and partnerships;
    • Sustainable aviation and innovation initiatives;
    • Opening of Lelystad Airport;
  • Threats:
    • Diminishing public support base for aviation;
    • Implications of air transport movement restraints on quality of network;
    • Terrorism and cyber threats;
    • Growing competition in transfer market from other hub airports and hub bypassing;
    • Impact of ultra fine particles and NOx;
    • Construction activities affecting perception of quality;
    • Pressure on cargo volumes due to new slot allocation system. [more - original PR]

