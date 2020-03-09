9-Mar-2020 10:14 PM
Schiphol Group publishes SWOT on Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Royal Schiphol Group outlined (09-Mar-2020) the following strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWTO) details for Amsterdam Schiphol Airport:
- Strengths:
- Network of destinations;
- Hub position of Schiphol in Europe;
- Sustainability at the airport location;
- Price to quality ratio;
- Economic strength of the Randstad region;
- Attractiveness of the Netherlands as a destination;
- AirportCity and growing real estate portfolio;
- Weaknesses:
- Relatively small catchment area;
- Capacity shortages, including terminal, stands and railway station;
- Dependency on key airline customers;
- No direct metro connection with Amsterdam;
- Limits on aircraft movements;
- Opportunities:
- Single European Sky and Dutch airspace redesign;
- Digitalisation, automation and big data;
- International activities and partnerships;
- Sustainable aviation and innovation initiatives;
- Opening of Lelystad Airport;
- Threats:
- Diminishing public support base for aviation;
- Implications of air transport movement restraints on quality of network;
- Terrorism and cyber threats;
- Growing competition in transfer market from other hub airports and hub bypassing;
- Impact of ultra fine particles and NOx;
- Construction activities affecting perception of quality;
- Pressure on cargo volumes due to new slot allocation system.