Saudia to take delivery of 12 new aircraft by the end of 2026
Saudia DG Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar reported (01-Jun-2026) the airline expects to take delivery of 12 new aircraft by the end of 2026, expanding its fleet to 161 aircraft. Mr Al-Omar stated: "Saudia's fleet expansion strategy reflects a disciplined approach to building the capacity, efficiency, and readiness needed for the airline's next phase of growth". The 12 new aircraft will include multiple A321neos. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Saudia Group director general Ibrahim Al-Omar previously said it was scheduled to receive 15 or 16 aircraft in 2026 under its 105 A320neo-family order, with remaining deliveries running from 2026 to 2030.1 Saudia Group also disclosed Saudia would take 54 A321neos and flyadeal would take 12 A320neos plus 39 A321neos, supported by Saudia Technic MRO capacity at Jeddah.2