Saudia to take delivery of 12 new aircraft by the end of 2026

Saudia DG Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar reported (01-Jun-2026) the airline expects to take delivery of 12 new aircraft by the end of 2026, expanding its fleet to 161 aircraft. Mr Al-Omar stated: "Saudia's fleet expansion strategy reflects a disciplined approach to building the capacity, efficiency, and readiness needed for the airline's next phase of growth". The 12 new aircraft will include multiple A321neos. [more - Aviation Week]