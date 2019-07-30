Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2019 9:35 AM

Saudi Arabia GACA: USD107bn invested to develop logistics sector

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri reported (29-Jul-2019) the organisation invested SAR400 billion (USD107 billion) in developing the logistics sector. Mr Al-Mansouri reported this resulted in increased capacity in land, air and maritime cargo as well as the development and simplification of the import/export operations. Additionally, Mr Al-Mansouri reported these investments resulted in the "removal of all restrictions related to logistics operations". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More