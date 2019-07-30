Saudi Arabia GACA: USD107bn invested to develop logistics sector

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri reported (29-Jul-2019) the organisation invested SAR400 billion (USD107 billion) in developing the logistics sector. Mr Al-Mansouri reported this resulted in increased capacity in land, air and maritime cargo as well as the development and simplification of the import/export operations. Additionally, Mr Al-Mansouri reported these investments resulted in the "removal of all restrictions related to logistics operations". [more - original PR]