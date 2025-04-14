SAS reports post-COVID-19 market shift from business to leisure

SAS head of ancillary products, connectivity and retail Caroline Bergstroem, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "the market has shifted a little bit after the pandemic, we have more leisure travellers now than before, before it was mainly business travellers". Ms Bergstroem said: "We are now really focussing to make sure we give the passengers what they want", outlining the "number one priority is to make sure we get the passenger to the destination, and on time". She continued: "We have been really successful with that in the last few months, we have been the most punctual airline in Europe, and we see that has a huge impact on the NPS score".