SAS records 90% OTP in Mar-2026

SAS achieved (08-Apr-2026) on time performance (OTP) of 89.75% in Mar-2026, ranking as the world's most punctual carrier. The result also follows a very strong 2025 for SAS, where the airline finished second in Europe by OTP and third globally. The March result builds on SAS' broader efforts to strengthen operational quality following its transformation. Over the past years, the airline introduced tighter turnaround processes, enhanced daily planning routines, and improved cross departmental coordination. [more - original PR]