Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Dec-2020 4:06 PM

SAS positive trajectory reversed by EU and North American coronavirus case increases

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson stated (03-Dec-2020) there were signs demand recovery during the summer schedule, however as EU and North American coronavirus cases accelerated in Sep-2020 and Oct-2020, renewed travel restrictions reversed a positive trajectory. At Q4FY2020, approximately 40% of SAS' pre-coronavirus markets were under travel restrictions, growing to over 65% by the end of the quarter. To adapt to the recent developments, the carrier reduced offered seat capacity to well below 40% by the end of Oct-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More