SAS positive trajectory reversed by EU and North American coronavirus case increases

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson stated (03-Dec-2020) there were signs demand recovery during the summer schedule, however as EU and North American coronavirus cases accelerated in Sep-2020 and Oct-2020, renewed travel restrictions reversed a positive trajectory. At Q4FY2020, approximately 40% of SAS' pre-coronavirus markets were under travel restrictions, growing to over 65% by the end of the quarter. To adapt to the recent developments, the carrier reduced offered seat capacity to well below 40% by the end of Oct-2020. [more - original PR]