13-Dec-2017 12:27 PM

SAS outlines customer service and efficiency targets for FY2018

SAS announced (12-Dec-2017) plans to pursue the following customer service, operational and efficiency improvements in FY2018:

  • Add 27 new services to network in summer 2018;
  • Take delivery of new A320neo aircraft;
  • Cabin upgrades for short haul services;
  • Installation of high speed WiFi connectivity;
  • Improve scheduling at technical bases;
  • Implement and leverage three year collective bargaining agreements signed with several unions in 2017;
  • Reduce sales and distribution costs;
  • Increase personnel productivity;
  • Address personnel demography. [more - original PR - English/Swedish]

