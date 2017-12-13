SAS outlines customer service and efficiency targets for FY2018

SAS announced (12-Dec-2017) plans to pursue the following customer service, operational and efficiency improvements in FY2018:
- Add 27 new services to network in summer 2018;
- Take delivery of new A320neo aircraft;
- Cabin upgrades for short haul services;
- Installation of high speed WiFi connectivity;
- Improve scheduling at technical bases;
- Implement and leverage three year collective bargaining agreements signed with several unions in 2017;
- Reduce sales and distribution costs;
- Increase personnel productivity;
- Address personnel demography. [more - original PR - English/Swedish]