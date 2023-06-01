Become a CAPA Member
1-Jun-2023 5:22 PM

SAS opens bookings for its first electric flights in 2028

SAS announced (31-May-2023) reservations for 30 seats on each of its first commercial electric flights in Sweden, Norway and Denmark will open on 02-Jun-2023. The inaugural flights are expected to take place in 2028 and the ticket price will be SEK1946/NOK1946/DKK1946 (EUR167.90/EUR164.36/EUR261.31), a tribute to the launch of SAS operations in 1946. There is a maximum of two seats per reservation and per person. The departure day and place of departure to be communicated to travellers by email. [more - original PR - SAS] [more - original PR - Visit Sweden]

