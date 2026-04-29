29-Apr-2026 11:49 AM
SAS identifies travel trends according to 2026 report
SAS reported (28-Apr-2026) a sustained shift in travel patterns according to its Travel Trends 2026 report, with growing interest in Scandinavian destinations. Demand for classic sun and city travel from Scandinavia remains strong. SAS identified the following travel trends:
- Self care: SAS has experienced significant increases in demand for travel to countries with a strong wellness brand like Hungary and Italy;
- Heading north: Travellers are increasingly drawn to northern destinations. SAS experienced a more than 10% increase in passengers to northern destinations over the last year;
- Flexcation: SAS saw an increase in business travellers departing or arriving on Saturdays and Sundays, a sign many are extending trips for leisure;
- Destination dupes: SAS reported in 2025 that travel to destinations that offer a similar experience with reduced costs or crowds was on the rise, and the trend is expected to continue in 2026 with growing interest in lesser known destinations. SAS now serves more destinations with fewer than 5000 passengers p/a;
- Baecation: In 2026, SAS has seen a higher proportion of leisure travellers booking for two people compared to 2025. [more - original PR]