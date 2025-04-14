14-Apr-2025 4:41 PM
SAS has 'very clear strategy on how to be back on our feet'
SAS head of ancillary products, connectivity and retail Caroline Bergstroem, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) that "during the [COVID-19] pandemic we were loss making, like many airlines, and on top of that, we also had a strike and we got intensified competition from low cost carriers". Ms Bergstroem said this combination made the company go through Chapter 11, but outlined: "We now have a very clear strategy on how to be back on our feet, and be even more successful than we were before". She continued: "Our strategy right now is to secure cost competitiveness, to be the preferred airline within Scandinavia, invest in sustainability and the future and increase revenue and find new revenue streams".