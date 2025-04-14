SAS focused on becoming more of a retailer post-COVID-19

SAS head of ancillary products, connectivity and retail Caroline Bergstroem, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "we saw after coming out of COVID-19 that we could do much more when it comes to the ancillary business, both to increase revenue as well as customer satisfaction". Ms Bergstroem emphasised the company has "focused on becoming more of a retailer", adding: "The first priority we had is to make sure we have the right high quality products to offer our passengers". She highlighted key elements of this include:

Unbundling all products, such as fast track and some of the flexibility products;

Becoming the "one stop shop to make sure we have all the products our customers need to enhance and enrich their trip";

Entering partnerships to be able to sell services such as car rental, insurance, activities and transfers;

Focusing on product integration to make it easier to buy ancillary products, with SAS' new website to be key in enabling this;

Commercialising communication, with Ms Bergstroem emphasising: "We are no longer scared of promoting our ancillary products, because we see it as enhancing the passenger's journey";

Bringing the whole organisation along on the ancillary journey, with SAS investing in sales training for crew for the first time.