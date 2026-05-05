SAS EVP CCO: 'We still see a very healthy demand'

SAS EVP CCO Paul Verhagen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We were one of the first ones out to do some capacity reduction, back in [Apr-2026] we took out 3%-4% and we did that again in [May-2026]. Mr Verhagen said SAS mostly reduced capacity on intra-Scandinavia routes "where the impact on the customers is very limited because those are very high frequency routes, so rebooking opportunities are ample". He added: "The network impact on a global scale to us is limited because our footprint in the Middle East is relatively limited. We still see a very healthy demand". [more - CAPA TV]