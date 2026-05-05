    Loading
    5-May-2026 4:20 PM

    SAS EVP CCO: 'We still see a very healthy demand'

    SAS EVP CCO Paul Verhagen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We were one of the first ones out to do some capacity reduction, back in [Apr-2026] we took out 3%-4% and we did that again in [May-2026]. Mr Verhagen said SAS mostly reduced capacity on intra-Scandinavia routes "where the impact on the customers is very limited because those are very high frequency routes, so rebooking opportunities are ample". He added: "The network impact on a global scale to us is limited because our footprint in the Middle East is relatively limited. We still see a very healthy demand". [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More