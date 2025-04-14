SAS endorses Bodø e-SAF declaration

SAS announced (12-Apr-2025) its support for the Bodø e-SAF Declaration, joining a coalition of aviation and energy stakeholders advocating for large scale deployment of electro-sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). The declaration calls for regulatory support, investment security and cross sector collaboration. Through the declaration, producers, technology providers, aircraft and engine manufacturers, airports, policymakers and researchers unite behind the shared ambition of ensuring aviation can continue to serve its role in society while reducing its climate impact. The declaration builds on initiatives such as the Project SkyPower joint letter to the European Commission submitted in Feb-2025, led by SAS and supported by a network of aviation and energy stakeholders. [more - original PR]