SAS: Customer feedback key to success of ancillary products

SAS head of ancillary products, connectivity and retail Caroline Bergstroem, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, emphasised (03-Apr-2025) the importance of listening to customer feedback to ensure ancillary products resonate with customers, stating: "We need to look over the products that we already have to make sure they are high quality". Ms Bergstroem said the carrier has added "gamification, introducing real time bidding when it comes to upgrades". She continued: "Our customers can now see how strong their bid is compared to other bidders". She continued: "We can see that our customers really enjoy this, we have got a lot of great feedback, and it has also generated quite good revenue, because people who enter into live bidding increase their bid significantly, compared to other ones".