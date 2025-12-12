SAS CEO: 'We shouldn't reduce ourselves to a company that just flies planes'

SAS CEO Anko van der Werff, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "We shouldn't reduce ourselves to a company that just flies planes… Now we're positioning ourselves as retailers [who allow] people with options, such as checking out with their points". Mr van de Werff added: "Everyone's a consumer, everyone buys stuff, this is where the world has evolved to… let's now make that work in our daily business". Mr van de Werff concluded: "Passengers aren't just passengers but people. People who interact with different brands everyday".