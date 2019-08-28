Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Aug-2019 1:27 PM

SAS CEO: SAS expecting 'moderate growth' in FY2020

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson reported (27-Aug-2019) the carrier experienced strong demand from both leisure and business partners in Q3FY2019. Mr Gustafson stated the carrier is expected capacity growth of approximately 1% in FY2019, with "early indications point to moderate growth in 2020 as well". Mr Gustafson further stated: "In the near term, this moderate growth outlook is encouraging and should help improve the supply/demand balance, which should be beneficial for the Scandinavian market", yet "in the longer term, the significant order book of new aircraft to be delivered until 2024 carries a risk of structural overcapacity in the European airspace". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More