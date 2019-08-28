SAS CEO: SAS expecting 'moderate growth' in FY2020

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson reported (27-Aug-2019) the carrier experienced strong demand from both leisure and business partners in Q3FY2019. Mr Gustafson stated the carrier is expected capacity growth of approximately 1% in FY2019, with "early indications point to moderate growth in 2020 as well". Mr Gustafson further stated: "In the near term, this moderate growth outlook is encouraging and should help improve the supply/demand balance, which should be beneficial for the Scandinavian market", yet "in the longer term, the significant order book of new aircraft to be delivered until 2024 carries a risk of structural overcapacity in the European airspace". [more - original PR]