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    5-Aug-2026 1:48 PM

    SAS cabin crew in Norway vote to reject offer and commence strike

    Fellesforbundet announced (03-Aug-2026) its cabin crew members at SAS in Norway voted to reject a recommended proposal and to commence a strike on 08-Aug-2026. The strike will involve 468 personnel. SAS and cabin crew unions reached an agreement on pay and conditions earlier in summer 2026, which was subject to approval by union members. [more - original PR - Norwegian]

    Background

    SAS reached an agreement with Norway’s NKF and SNK cabin crew unions after three days of mediation, with SAS head of media relations Øystein Schmidt stating it aimed to protect colleagues while ensuring long term competitiveness.1 SAS and NKF/SNK previously settled new collective bargaining agreements after a four day strike, with chief airline services Kjetil Håbjørg saying it enabled focus on finalising SAS’ restructuring.2

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