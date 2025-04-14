SAS: Business travellers willing to spend more on ancillary products

SAS head of ancillary products, connectivity and retail Caroline Bergstroem, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) that in order to enhance the customer journey, "we want to invest in products and services that we can see our customers want, and we can see the result in the NPS score". Ms Bergstroem highlighted a "bold" measure the carrier has taken is to charge for seating for all cabins, even for business travellers. She outlined: "The reason behind that is that the people that bought the most expensive tickets, such as last minute, had the least choice in seating in the business cabin". The carrier has adjusted this to make customers pay for the selection at reservation, with some exceptions for the Top Tier and Corporate Programme. Ms Bergstroem said: "We have seen good results from this, our Top Tier is really happy, from an operational perspective it is great, as well as from an ancillary revenue perspective". She added: "We see that business travellers are willing to spend more on ancillary products than those travelling in economy".