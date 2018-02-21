Loading
21-Feb-2018 3:52 PM

Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport reports 21st consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Brazil's Infraero reported (20-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.0 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.0 million, +1.8%;
    • International: 16, -33.3%;
  • Cargo: 2378 tonnes, -24.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 18,735, +6.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 21st consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

