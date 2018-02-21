21-Feb-2018 3:52 PM
Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport reports 21st consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018
Brazil's Infraero reported (20-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 2.0 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.0 million, +1.8%;
- International: 16, -33.3%;
- Cargo: 2378 tonnes, -24.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,735, +6.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 21st consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR - Portuguese]