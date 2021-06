Santiago International Airport, via its official YouTube channel, announced (11-Jun-2021) the completion of its USD1 billion T2 international terminal construction project. The 200,000sqm building includes (chocale.cl, 12-Jun-2021):

More than 60 check in stations, primarily self service;

6500sqm duty free shop;

LATAM Airlines VIP lounge.

Operations are scheduled to commence in 2H2021.