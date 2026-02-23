Santiago International Airport announces concession contract extension until 2038
Background ✨
Nuevo Pudahuel previously planned to seek ICSID arbitration against Chile’s Ministry of Public Works, citing COVID-19 impacts and requesting a concession extension after estimating USD37 million in losses; Minister Alfredo Moreno said the government had no obligation to cover the company’s losses.1 Nuevo Pudahuel also reportedly opened dialogue with the Ministry to extend the concession beyond 2035 due to pandemic-related impacts.2 ALTA executive director Luis Felipe de Oliveira said Chile reviewed Santiago’s concession fee structure, arguing the government’s roughly 78% revenue participation raised airport costs.3