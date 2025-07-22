Loading
Santiago Airport domestic terminal expansion scheduled for completion in Sep-2025

Santiago International Airport announced (21-Jul-2025) its USD60 million domestic terminal expansion project will be completed in Sep-2025, with additional features including:

  • 948sqm security control area, including eight X-ray machines;
  • Five new boarding gates;
  • Connector between domestic and international terminals;
  • 27 new retail outlets and 28 new food and beverage spaces.

The project commenced in Apr-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Background ✨

Recent expansion works at Santiago International Airport included the opening of the 22,000sqm Terminal T2-F and the 17,334sqm T1-A, collectively increasing domestic terminal capacity and commercial offerings, with T1 projected to reach 40 boarding gates and a capacity of 20 million passengers by the end of 2025. These developments formed part of a broader modernisation initiative scheduled for completion in 20251 2.

