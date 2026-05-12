Sanad to develop new engine repair hub in Al Ain region
Sanad announced (11-May-2026) plans to establish an AED480 million (USD130.70 million) aircraft engine repair centre in the Al Ain region. The 17,600sqm facility will consolidate Sanad's repair capabilities by 2030 across "all major engine platforms", including the GEnx, GTF, LEAP, Trent 700 and V2500. Sanad claimed the facility will make it "the only independent MRO in the MENA region with such repair capabilities and at this scale". The company inspected more than 43,000 parts and repaired more than 19,000 components in 2025, and expects the new facility to provide capacity to repair 65,000 parts p/a once fully operational. Sanad expects to increase engine induction volumes from 230 in 2025 to more than 500 p/a by 2035. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Sanad Group’s 2025 revenue rose 41% year-on-year to AED7 billion, while engine inductions increased to 230, supported by demand across Trent 700, V2500, LEAP and GEnx programmes; it also invested AED100 million in capacity and in-house repairs and secured AED38 billion in backlog.1 Sanad also progressed its Al Ain GTF MRO centre, signing a Musataha agreement for plots at Al Ain Aerospace Park and awarding a twin-cell GTF test cell project sized for 500 tests p/a.1 2