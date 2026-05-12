Sanad to develop new engine repair hub in Al Ain region

Sanad announced (11-May-2026) plans to establish an AED480 million (USD130.70 million) aircraft engine repair centre in the Al Ain region. The 17,600sqm facility will consolidate Sanad's repair capabilities by 2030 across "all major engine platforms", including the GEnx, GTF, LEAP, Trent 700 and V2500. Sanad claimed the facility will make it "the only independent MRO in the MENA region with such repair capabilities and at this scale". The company inspected more than 43,000 parts and repaired more than 19,000 components in 2025, and expects the new facility to provide capacity to repair 65,000 parts p/a once fully operational. Sanad expects to increase engine induction volumes from 230 in 2025 to more than 500 p/a by 2035. [more - original PR]