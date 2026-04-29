29-Apr-2026 10:55 AM
San Francisco International Airport launches SFO Gate Explorer programme
San Francisco International Airport launched (28-Apr-2026) SFO Gate Explorer, a new post-security pass programme for non-ticketed airport visitors. Applications for the programme can be submitted up to 30 days in advance with same-day applications permitted. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport announced plans to allow non-travelling visitors to proceed beyond security, with online applications for advance security clearance.1 San Diego International Airport introduced SAN Pass, offering a limited number of daily post-security visitor passes on a first come, first served basis, subject to TSA approval.2