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    29-Apr-2026 10:55 AM

    San Francisco International Airport launches SFO Gate Explorer programme

    San Francisco International Airport launched (28-Apr-2026) SFO Gate Explorer, a new post-security pass programme for non-ticketed airport visitors. Applications for the programme can be submitted up to 30 days in advance with same-day applications permitted. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport announced plans to allow non-travelling visitors to proceed beyond security, with online applications for advance security clearance.1 San Diego International Airport introduced SAN Pass, offering a limited number of daily post-security visitor passes on a first come, first served basis, subject to TSA approval.2

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