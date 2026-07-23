Samoa Airways receives retrofitted DHC-6-300 Twin Otter
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Background ✨
Samoa Airways previously reported “significant progress” on refurbishing its second DHC-6-300 at a Canadian United Aviation facility, with the aircraft fully disassembled and due to return to Samoa in Mar-2026 after testing and certification.1 It also sent another DHC-6-300 for scheduled maintenance after completing a retrofit of one DHC-6-300 in Feb-2025.2 The carrier posted a provisional WST11 million profit for the year ended 30-Jun-2025 and planned to reinvest in fleet maintenance, including a WST10 million Twin Otter retrofit in Canada.3