Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport receives Platinum ESG certification

Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport previously progressed through ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation, achieving Level 4+ and stating it was the first in Brazil to do so.1 VINCI Airports later said the airport reached Level five, claiming it was the first in Brazil and across the American continent to obtain the accreditation.2 The airport also became the first in Brazil to supply sustainable aviation fuel for commercial operations, serving GOL and LATAM Airlines Brasil with a ten% SAF blend.3