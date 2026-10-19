Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport receives Platinum ESG certification
Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport received (18-Oct-2026) Platinum ESG certification from ACRIQ Certificadora, recognising its integration of environmental, social and governance practices under the ABNT PR 2030 framework. The airport runs on 100% renewable energy, generates solar power and holds Level 5 certification under Airport Council International (ACI)'s Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. It also promotes accessibility and community engagement through the LUMI passenger assistance programme, the Diversity Ambassadors initiative and a partnership with the Afetto Institute, underpinned by a governance structure with a Code of Ethics, an Anti-Corruption Code and a confidential whistleblowing channel. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport previously progressed through ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation, achieving Level 4+ and stating it was the first in Brazil to do so.1 VINCI Airports later said the airport reached Level five, claiming it was the first in Brazil and across the American continent to obtain the accreditation.2 The airport also became the first in Brazil to supply sustainable aviation fuel for commercial operations, serving GOL and LATAM Airlines Brasil with a ten% SAF blend.3