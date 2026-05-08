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    8-May-2026 9:37 AM

    SalamAir CEO: Hedging approaches influenced by cash flow

    SalamAir CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the different approaches to hedging among airlines are driven by cash flow. Mr Hamilton-Manns said: "If you want to hedge then you obviously got to prepurchase those. And it takes a lot of money out of your balance sheet, and it is a lot of working capital that you must commit. So, you take the point about spot fuel prices and 90% of the time, 80% of the time you do OK… And the time you don't, like now, it hurts". [more - CAPA TV]

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