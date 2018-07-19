Sabre establishes 'Travel Solutions' and expands technology leadership team

Sabre Corporation established (18-Jul-2018) a 'Travel Solutions' organisation and expanded its technology leadership team, as follows:

Dave Shirk promoted to EVP and president Travel Solutions;

Sundar Narasimhan appointed SVP and president Sabre Labs and product strategy;

Louis Selincourt appointed SVP global development centres.

Travel Solutions includes Travel Network, Airline Solutions and data and analytics solutions across the company's business units. The company said Travel Solutions is the result of its strategy to unify efforts across all channels of retailing, distribution and fulfilment to better serve customers, drive innovation and accelerate development of new solutions. [more - original PR]