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    28-Jul-2026 11:36 AM

    SA Minister for Infra & Transport: Global exports from South Australia have never been higher

    South Australia's Minister for Infrastructure & Transport Joe Szakacs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "It's an exciting time for South Australia's future, we are at the crossroads of enormous opportunities", adding: "There's never been a more prosperous time to be in South Australia". Mr Szakacs continued: "South Australia is not only the best place to do business in our country, we continue to outstrip the rest of the nation", adding: "The rate of private sector capital investment in our state is outperforming the rest of the nation by a factor of four to five times". He also reported: "Global exports from South Australia to the world have never been higher, and that's facilitated by air freight".

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