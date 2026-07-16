Ryanair welcomes IAA draft determination on Dublin Airport charges for 2027 to 2031
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Background ✨
The IAA’s draft determination proposed a nominal price cap of EUR8.85 per passenger for 2027, 15% below the 2026 cap of EUR10.39, citing higher-than-expected passenger numbers, lower delivered capex and stronger commercial revenues, albeit partly offset by cost increases.1 The draft also noted pricing triggers tied to daa’s capital programme could add up to EUR3.50 per passenger by 2031, and it opened consultation until 18-Sep-2026.1 daa argued the EUR1.54 reduction would materially constrain its ability to fund capacity and service-quality investment, with deputy CEO Nick Cole citing almost EUR300 million of investment in 2026.2 Ryanair had previously urged the IAA to cut Dublin charges by one to two percent p/a for 2027-2031 and criticised daa’s EUR5.6 billion capex plans and traffic forecasts.3 4