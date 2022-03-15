Russian President signs law on amendments to air code in response to sanctions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed (14-Mar-2022) a federal law on amendments to the air code and certain legislative acts in response to sanctions against Russia. Amendments in the area of civil aviation are aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of civil aviation and the continuing deployment of foreign aircraft by Russian carriers. The Government is provided with authority to establish retaliatory measures in relation to foreign aircraft from countries that impose restrictions on entry. The amendments also empower the Government to introduce exceptions to the execution of financial lease agreements, foreign aircraft lease agreements, state registration procedure for civil aircraft and aircraft ownership rights. [more - original PR - English/Russian]