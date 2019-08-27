27-Aug-2019 9:35 AM
Russian carriers pax up 11% to 14m in Jul-2019, domestic cargo up 12%
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (26-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Seven months ended Jul-2019:
- Passengers: 71.9 million, +11.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 41.2 million, +7.7%;
- International: 30.7 million, +17.9%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 180,609.5 million, +13.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 75,739.8 million, +9.5%;
- International: 104,869.6 million, +17.1%;
- Load factor: 83.2%, +0.1ppts;
- Domestic: 81.8%, +0.4ppts;
- International: 84.2%, -0.3ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 627,764 tons, -3.6%;
- Domestic: 161,426 tons, +2.7%;
- International: 466,338 tons, -5.6%;
- Passengers: 71.9 million, +11.8% year-on-year;
- Jul-2019:
- Passengers: 14.2 million, +10.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.0 million, +6.2%;
- International: 6.2 million, +17.1%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 34,868.8 million, +12.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 15,491.0 million, +6.7%;
- International: 19,373.8 million, +17.0%;
- Load factor: 90.6%, +0.1ppts;
- Domestic: 90.2%, -0.3pps;
- International: 91.0%, +0.4ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 100,903 tons, -0.1%;
- Domestic: 26,811 tons, +11.7%;
- International: 74,092 tons, -3.8%. [more - original PR - Russian]
- Passengers: 14.2 million, +10.7% year-on-year;