Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Aug-2019 9:35 AM

Russian carriers pax up 11% to 14m in Jul-2019, domestic cargo up 12%

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (26-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Seven months ended Jul-2019:
    • Passengers: 71.9 million, +11.8% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 41.2 million, +7.7%;
      • International: 30.7 million, +17.9%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): 180,609.5 million, +13.8% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 75,739.8 million, +9.5%;
      • International: 104,869.6 million, +17.1%;
    • Load factor: 83.2%, +0.1ppts;
      • Domestic: 81.8%, +0.4ppts;
      • International: 84.2%, -0.3ppts;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 627,764 tons, -3.6%;
      • Domestic: 161,426 tons, +2.7%;
      • International: 466,338 tons, -5.6%;
  • Jul-2019:
    • Passengers: 14.2 million, +10.7% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 8.0 million, +6.2%;
      • International: 6.2 million, +17.1%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): 34,868.8 million, +12.2% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 15,491.0 million, +6.7%;
      • International: 19,373.8 million, +17.0%;
    • Load factor: 90.6%, +0.1ppts;
      • Domestic: 90.2%, -0.3pps;
      • International: 91.0%, +0.4ppts;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 100,903 tons, -0.1%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More