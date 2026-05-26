26-May-2026 8:28 AM
Russia to sell 24% stake in Aeroflot
Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) announced (25-May-2026) plans for the sale of a 23.76% stake in Aeroflot. [more - original PR - Russian]
Background ✨
Aeroflot raised RUB80 billion via newly issued ordinary shares, lifting the Russian Government’s stake to 57.34% and leaving free float at 40.65%.1 Russia’s Ministry of Finance also used National Wealth Fund resources to buy 833.3 million additional shares for RUB50 billion, increasing the government stake from 51.17% to 57.34%.2 3 In Jul-2022, the Ministry of Finance acquired 1.5 billion shares for RUB52.5 billion to support Aeroflot Group’s letters of credit restructure.4 5