Loading
13-Mar-2026 12:07 PM

Russia FAVT restricts Azur Air's AOC

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Russia FAVT) restricted (12-Mar-2026) Azur Air's Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) until 08-Jun-2026, on the basis on an audit conducted from 19-Feb-2026 to 05-Mar-2026. The carrier was audited as a result of service cancellations and delays due to equipment issues. Azur Air was instructed to enhance safety, audit its airworthiness and aircraft maintenance departments and reduce the flight schedule. Failure to address the recommendations will result in the carrier's AOC being annulled. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More