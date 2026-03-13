Russia FAVT restricts Azur Air's AOC

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Russia FAVT) restricted (12-Mar-2026) Azur Air's Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) until 08-Jun-2026, on the basis on an audit conducted from 19-Feb-2026 to 05-Mar-2026. The carrier was audited as a result of service cancellations and delays due to equipment issues. Azur Air was instructed to enhance safety, audit its airworthiness and aircraft maintenance departments and reduce the flight schedule. Failure to address the recommendations will result in the carrier's AOC being annulled. [more - original PR - Russian]