Russia FAVT Head: MC-21 and SJ100 to receive certification in 2027
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Background ✨
Yakovlev chief designer Vitaly Naryshkin said Irkut MC-21 certification was expected in Jun-2027.1 United Aircraft Corporation director general Vadim Badekha stated Sukhoi SJ100 certification flights were expected to be completed by end-summer 2026, while 70% of MC-21 certification flights were still outstanding.2 Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency head Dmitry Yadrov estimated domestic demand for 60 SJ100s by 2030 and said deliveries were likely to commence in 1Q2027.3