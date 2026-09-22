Russia completes upgrade work on 20 runways since 2021
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Background ✨
Russia's Government said airport modernisation would be delivered via a federal programme covering at least 75 airfields from 2025 to 2030, backed by RUB250 billion in federal funding and public‑private partnerships, with three concession agreements already signed.1 Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency head Dmitry Yadrov said 129 airfields were planned for development by 2030, including construction/reconstruction at 76 sites, with PPPs intended to attract an additional RUB104 billion.2