15-Oct-2019 10:03 AM

Russia and Saudi Arabia sign MoU for tourism cooperation

Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism signed (14-Oct-2019) an MoU with the Commission on Tourism and National Heritage of Saudi Arabia for cooperation and joint initiatives in the field of tourism. Federal Agency for Tourism stated removing visa restrictions is an urgent issue on the bilateral agenda as is discussing the possibility of a visa free regime between both countries and direct air service between Russia and Saudi Arabia. [more - original PR]

