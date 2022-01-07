Become a CAPA Member
Royal Jordanian to launch inflight and lounge gaming in partnership with Tamatem

Royal Jordanian (RJ) signed (05-Jan-2022) an agreement with Jordanian mobile games publisher Tamatem to launch inflight gaming products on RJ flights. Under the agreement Tamatem will integrate several games on the carrier's wireless inflight entertainment system, in addition to installing arcade machines, tablets and charging stations at the Amman Queen Alia International Airport Crown Lounge. [more - original PR]

