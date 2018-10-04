Royal Jordanian launches new frequent flyer programme: Royal Club

Royal Jordanian launched (02-Oct-2018) a new frequent flyer programme under the name Royal Club. The new programme replaces its previous Royal Plus programme. Membership tiers include: Platinum Hawk, Gold Sparrow, Silver Jay and Bronze Sunbird. Award miles earnings can be "triple based" based on members' purchase behaviour, with benefits including complimentary upgrades, guaranteed economy seats and gold tier partner nomination, depending on the membership tier. Other benefits include: lounge access and excess baggage allowance, in addition to priority in check-ins, upgrades, waitlists, boarding and baggage handling. [more - original PR]