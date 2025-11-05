Loading
Royal Jordanian and Royal Air Maroc reinstate codeshare agreement

Royal Jordanian, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (04-Nov-2025) it signed a codeshare agreement with Royal Air Maroc. Royal Jordanian CEO Samer Majali stated: "We are delighted to reinstate our codeshare with Royal Air Maroc, our oneworld alliance partner, as we resume our direct route between Amman and Casablanca".

Background ✨

Royal Jordanian scheduled the resumption of twice weekly Amman-Casablanca service from 16-Oct-2025, operating exclusively on the route with A320neo/A321neo aircraft1. The airline previously signed a codeshare agreement with Royal Air Maroc in August 2019, highlighting a longstanding strategic partnership between the two carriers2.

