Royal Brunei 'well ahead' in first five years of business plan

Royal Brunei Airlines CEO Karam Chand, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Jun-2017) the carrier is "well ahead in the KPIs" in the first five years of its business plan introduced in 2010/11. Mr Chand said all measures implemented under the plan "paid dividends", including changing the cost base and improving route profitability by replacing Boeing 777 with 787 aircraft and withdrawing from some markets. The "next big change" for the airline will be the introduction of A320neo aircraft. [more - CAPA TV]