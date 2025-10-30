30-Oct-2025 12:49 PM
Rotterdam The Hague Airport to close runway for maintenance work in Mar/Apr-2028
Rotterdam The Hague Airport announced (28-Oct-2025) plans to close its runway for up to seven weeks from 06-Mar-2028, due to major maintenance works. Only emergency helicopter operations will be available during the closure. The second phase of the tender process for selecting a maintenance contractor is expected to commence "shortly", with the winner of the tender to be announced in spring 2026. [more - original PR - Dutch]
Background ✨
Rotterdam The Hague Airport previously announced it would close its runway for up to 12 weeks in 1H2028 for major maintenance, with only emergency helicopter operations permitted during the closure1.