Rosaviatsiya expects to meet 2019 target for development of regional aviation

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) Head Aleksandr Neradko announced (05-Aug-2019) a favourable outlook in relation to meeting 2019 targets for the development of regional aviation. Mr Neradko expects flights per person to reach 0.75 p/a and passengers on air services bypassing Moscow to exceed 16 million. Mr Neradko added the list of domestic subsidised air services increased to 130 in 2019 and 11 aircraft were delivered under the leasing subsidy programme. [more - original PR - Russian]