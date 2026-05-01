1-May-2026 1:07 PM
Rome Fiumicino Airport warns of train disruptions due to railway maintenance work
Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) announced (30-Apr-2026) trains to and from Rome Fiumicino Airport may be subject to cancellations, timetable changes and route restrictions from 01-May-2026 to 31-Jul-2026 due to scheduled maintenance work on the railway lines. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aeroporti di Roma said ADR Assistance partnered with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to improve support for passengers with reduced mobility at Rome Fiumicino, including escorted transfers between train and aircraft.1 Aeroporti di Roma also reported May-2025 traffic across Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino totalled 5.0 million passengers (+4.1% year-on-year), with 4.6 million at Fiumicino.2