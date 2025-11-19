19-Nov-2025 2:21 PM
Riyadh Air orders 120 engines from CFM International
Riyadh Air placed (18-Nov-2025) a firm order with CFM International for 120 LEAP-1A engines to power 60 A321neo family aircraft. The airline also signed an agreement with CFM to supply spare engines. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air previously agreed to purchase 60 A321neo aircraft, increasing its total orderbook to 132 aircraft ahead of its planned 2025 launch. CEO Tony Douglas stated this order would support both industry growth and Saudi Arabia’s net-zero emissions goals1.