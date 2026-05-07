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    7-May-2026 2:24 PM

    Riyadh Air joins IATA

    IATA, via its official website, announced (May-2026) Riyadh Air became an IATA member. Riyadh Air is the sixth airline to become an IATA member in 2026.

    Background

    Riyadh Air secured regulatory milestones ahead of its planned launch, including receiving an air operator certificate from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and targeting commercial services by end-2025.1 It also prepared for scale-up through a Boeing deal for up to 72 787-9s and expectations of one 787 delivery per month from 2026 to 2028.2 3 Riyadh Air also signed distribution and cargo-handling agreements with Amadeus and SATS Saudi Arabia.4 5

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