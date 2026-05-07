7-May-2026 2:24 PM
Riyadh Air joins IATA
IATA, via its official website, announced (May-2026) Riyadh Air became an IATA member. Riyadh Air is the sixth airline to become an IATA member in 2026.
Background ✨
Riyadh Air secured regulatory milestones ahead of its planned launch, including receiving an air operator certificate from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and targeting commercial services by end-2025.1 It also prepared for scale-up through a Boeing deal for up to 72 787-9s and expectations of one 787 delivery per month from 2026 to 2028.2 3 Riyadh Air also signed distribution and cargo-handling agreements with Amadeus and SATS Saudi Arabia.4 5