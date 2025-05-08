Riyadh Air COO: 'Getting good talent in this industry now is very difficult'

Riyadh Air COO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "Experienced airlines have never had a problem raising capital". Mr Bellew said: "Capital has never been the problem but human talent being able to make the capital useful has been the challenge". He added "Getting good talent in this industry now is very difficult, a lot of good people have retired, and engineers are like gold nuggets in the snow". Mr Bellew noted: "Right now there is a big shortage".