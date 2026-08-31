31-Aug-2026 2:51 PM
Riyadh Air and Saudia commence codesharing
Riyadh Air established (27-Aug-2026) a connection with Saudia's passenger service system (PSS), enabling the airlines to commence codesharing. Riyadh Air will codeshare on Saudia services connecting Riyadh to Abha, Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk. Saudia plans to codeshare on Riyadh Air services "to destinations that offer additional connectivity and schedule option choices for Saudia's guests". In the coming months, the airlines plan to introduce reciprocal accrual and redemption opportunities for Sfeer and Alfursan loyalty programme members, and a lounge access agreement for eligible guests at key airports in Saudi Arabia. [more - original PR]