Richmond International Airport reports record pax and cargo performance in FY2026

Richmond International Airport reported (29-Jul-2026) "all-time annual record highs" for passenger traffic and cargo volumes in FY2026 (to 30-Jun-2026), handling nearly five million passengers and 106,821 tonnes of cargo. The airport also outperformed budget projections for FY2026, generating more than USD80 million in revenue and remaining below expense estimates by approximately USD1.7 million, according to preliminary data. Airport president and CEO Perry Miller stated: "Balancing fiscal stewardship and sustainable growth is a critical part of our strategic plan as we work to make Richmond International Airport the region's preferred gateway to the world", adding: "We are seeing the growth of the Richmond region reflected in travel demand and we continue to invest in modernising our facilities to match that pace and add value and convenience for our passengers, partners and the community". [more - original PR]